Arcane season 2 will be available outside of Netflix as physical release planned

Arcane is one of the best Netflix shows, with its second season landing a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and impressive reviews. Now, it seems like it will follow in the footsteps of season 1 and get a physical release too, making it available outside of the streaming platform.

The news was confirmed by GKIDS on Bluesky, who wrote: "GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of global home entertainment rights to #Arcane Season 2! A full product array, including 4K UHD, will be out later this year." No release date has been announced yet, but fans can sign up for updates on the website to be kept informed.

GKIDS were also behind a physical release of Arcane season 1, which contained three hours of bonus features. It seems likely that season 2 will follow suit and contain some extra goodies for fans of the beloved animated show.

Netflix doesn't release all of its shows and movies on physical release, but some of the biggest titles have made it there. Stranger Things and Wednesday have had DVD releases, as well as award-winners like Marriage Story and Roma. In an age when streaming platforms have been known to remove shows and movies at short notice, it's great something like Arcane avoiding such a fate.

Arcane came to an end with its second season, but conversations are ongoing about potential spin-offs. Speaking to The Direct in December 2024, showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke said: "[There] definitely are like, 'Hey, let's continue their stories in their own kind of franchises and stories.' So definitely, Arcane is just the first. We want to continue telling stories." Watch this space.

