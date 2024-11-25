Arcane season 2 earns its stripes as one of the best video game adaptations of all time, ending its run with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Arcane season 2 has now come to an end, bringing with it the final episode in the League of Legends show. However, it's been quite the curtain call for the Netflix series, which has scooped up several records along the way.

One of the most impressive stats is the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score that both seasons 1 and 2 wrapped with. Based on critic verdicts, both seasons received 100%, indicating that the vast majority of reviews skewed positive on the series. Not only that, but both audiences' scores are pretty strong too, with season 1 pulling in 97% and season 2 pulling in 91%.

The reaction isn't limited to Rotten Tomatoes either, with fan reaction on IMDb also being very impressive. As one fan pointed out on Reddit , every episode in season 2 is currently rated above 9, which makes it currently one of the highest rated shows in IMDb history.

However, it's worth pointing out that this might go up and down, as a Redditor explained. User SmoothOperator89 commented: "Keep in mind, season 1 ratings have had two years to settle out. Season 2 will have a bunch of fans who watched as soon as it aired and rated highly. The ratings will sink a bit in two years."

Regardless though, it's clear that Arcane has been a huge hit with critics and fans alike, securing its place as one of the best video game adaptations of all time. For more on the Netflix show, check out breakdown of the Arcane season 2 ending as well as out Arcane season 2 review.

