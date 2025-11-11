Nintendo announces Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct where we'll see the sequel's first trailer

Super Mario Galaxy Movie is officially getting its first trailer on Wednesday as part of a freshly announced Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo announced the Direct on Twitter, saying to expect "the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie official trailer." What not to expect, Nintendo made clear, is any news on upcoming Switch 2 games. "Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation," reads the announcement.

If you've been eagerly awaiting the first trailer for the Mario Galaxy movie, you'll want to be plopped down in your favorite rocking chair right at 6am PT / 9am ET on Wednesday, November 12, and you'll want to have this link open. Oh, and you'll also want a stable internet connection and your basic life essentials in order just to make sure you aren't interrupted.

The Super Mario Galaxy movie is a direct sequel to 2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring the same main cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. No plot details have been released thus far, but a recent leak suggests Yoshi and Bowser Jr. are joining the cast and that the Cosmic Observatory location from Super Mario Galaxy will be featured in some way.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie is due to hit the big screen on April 3, 2026.

