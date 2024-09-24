Hideo Kojima praises Transformers One comparing it to his favorite X-Men movie

Hideo Kojima is back with another mini-movie review, this time for Transformers One.

"I just watched Transformers One and it reminded me of when I watched X-Men: First Class," Kojima tweeted. "Maybe Transformers can be 3D CG animation. More comic-based IPs seem likely to transition from live-action to full 3D CG animation."

This is high praise given that X-Men: First Class is Kojima's favorite X-Men movie, with the video game mogul posting about revisiting the film just this past July.

Transformers One tells the origin story of future enemies Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) and how they forever changed the fate of Cybertron, the planet and birthplace of the Transformers race.

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) directs from a screenplay penned by Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

The voice cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Isaac C. Singleton Jr. as Darkwing, Vanessa Liguori as Airachnid, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.

The new animated movie has been well-received by critics thus far and sits at an 88% critic rating and a whopping 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously stated that he hopes the film will spawn a trilogy, and that the story has already been mapped out for two more films.

Transformers One is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.