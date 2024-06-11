First reactions to new Pixar movie Inside Out 2 call the emotional sequel a return to form for the studio

Pixar’s long-awaited sequel Inside Out 2 is coming to theaters very soon, and the first reactions have been largely positive.

The new movie from the beloved animation studio is directed by Kelsey Mann and picks up with Riley as a teenager. To help her deal with puberty, headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make space for new emotions, including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy.

Early reactions from the film’s premiere have been positive, praising the follow-up as a return to form for Pixar, as well as heaping plenty of praise on the new additions to the cast. Check out some of the reactions below.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay writes : "Inside Out 2 heralds Pixar back to top form. Everything from animation to story and the introduction of Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment make this one of the best sequels in ages. Filled with great laughs, plenty of easter eggs and lots of emotion. This is animated perfection."

"Inside Out 2 is absolutely brilliant," adds Collider’s Perri Nemiroff . "The first film isn't just my favorite Pixar movie. It's one of my favorite movies of all-time. What an utter joy seeing Kelsey Mann & co. expand the concept so successfully. It left me even more convinced that there are countless corners of/stages of life that are well worth exploring this way."

Coming Soon Net’s Jonathan Sim tweets: "Inside Out 2 is a fresh sequel to the first movie that delves into the chaos of puberty, making new friends, trying to stand out, and the anxiety that comes with it. Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui are wonderful new additions to a hilarious adventure."

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

"No need to be anxious about Inside Out 2," concludes Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell. "The Pixar sequel approaches growing up in the same funny, inventive and affecting way as the first movie. It doesn't hit quite as hard emotionally (no 'take her to the moon' moment), but it delivers a relatable message in a winning way."

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast writes: "Inside Out 2 is ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL and one of the most POWERFUL Pixar films ever made. A beautifully crafted and emotionally mature sequel that stands side by side with the original. Maya Hawke is UNFORGETTABLE as Anxiety and steals the show. A MUST WATCH for all ages!"

"The more I see of Inside Out 2 the more I think I prefer the 4 new emotions — Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) — to the original five (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust). They’re more creative," adds Toronto Star’s Peter Howell on Twitter.

For more on the movie, check out all of the details we learnt during a recent trip to Pixar. Among them is the introduction of a video game character and how there was almost a jealousy character in the script.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14. For more, check out our list of the best Pixar movies and all of the upcoming movies to add to your calendar.