Moana 2 sets sail on a new adventure as first trailer for Disney sequel drops

Just a few months after Disney's surprise announcement, the first trailer for Moana 2 has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we first see our young hero Moana make a call through a shell, clearly preparing for another adventure as she also waves goodbye to her village once more.

As we see her set sail, Moana's voiceover tells us: "This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean."

And yes, a moment at the end reunites us with Maui as well as animal sidekicks Hei Hei and Pua - you're welcome!

Per the official synopsis, Moana 2 "takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Maui (Dwayne Johson), and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The sequel is written and directed by David G. Derrick in his feature directorial debut, with Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i returning as composers and co-songwriters. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, co-creators of the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, replace Lin Manuel-Miranda as additional songwriters. The follow-up to the massively successful flagship movie was initially announced as a Disney Plus series before being reworked into a feature-length film. A live-action adaptation of Moana is still in the works, though we don't know too much about it yet.

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024, though a sneak peek will be shown at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.