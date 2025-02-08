One star is "heartbroken" that they can't return for Twisted Metal season 2 due to scheduling conflicts, teasing that the upcoming instalment is "going to be nuts"

Good video game adaptations – what a concept, right? Besides Fallout, The Last of Us, and the Sonic movies, there's also a surprise hit that everyone pumped their brakes for in the case of Twisted Metal. Debuting its first season in 2023 on Peacock, the show was met with a positive reception from critics and fans alike. So it's great to see that a second season has completed filming. What's not great to see is that one of its stars, Jason Mantzoukas, won't be among those returning.

Starring Anthony Mackie as a delivery guy driving across a scorched USA with all manner of crazed characters on the road, Jason Mantzoukas appeared in the first season to wreck his route a little, playing Preacher. Unfortunately, as revealed by Mantzoukas while attending the Invincible Season 3 premiere (via Collider ), schedule issues stopped him from hitting the road again.

"I'm not. And there's no reason, there's no juice to that, it's just that I wasn't able to do it," explained Mantzoukas. "But I know the show is going to be dynamite because I know a bunch of people on it, and I was heartbroken that I couldn't go because they very much wanted me to, and I very much wanted to do it, but it just didn't work out schedule-wise, so I got to know a lot of what is coming, and I think that's going to be nuts."

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning, season 2 will also feature Stephanie Beatriz reprising her role as Quiet and Will Arnett voicing Sweet Tooth, the unhinged clown who will be physically portrayed on screen by WWE star Samoa Joe.

Joining them for the ride this time will also be the new addition of Barry and Superman star Anthony Carrigan as Calypso. He'll bring more rage to the road as the iconic video game character and villain at the head of the death races the franchise is known for but was absent in the first season. For those looking for bigger screen takes on beloved video game titles, load up our list of every upcoming video game movie you need to know about here.