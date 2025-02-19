Halo gets a surprise new streaming home on Netflix – but what does that mean for season 3?

The Halo TV show is heading to Netflix in some regions – just months after being canceled over at Paramount Plus.

The surprise streaming news has arrived without much fanfare, but is currently available to see on Netflix's landing and search pages in the UK (thanks to Windows Central for spotting that).

While US audiences will seemingly have to keep up with their Paramount Plus subscriptions to watch Master Chief take the fight to the Covenant in the first two seasons of the game adaptation, there now remains some fresh hope for it to gain a new audience worldwide in the hopes of a third season.

After all, the likes of Lucifer, Gilmore Girls, and Arrested Development all got new leases of life on Netflix after being canceled elsewhere.

Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo adapted events of the franchise, including the Battle of Reach, on what it initially dubbed the 'Silver Timeline.'

The series playing fast and loose with canon and other iconic elements – such as Chief removing his helmet for most of the two seasons – led to widespread disapproval from fans of the shooter franchise.

There were even grumblings from Schreiber himself, who told SFX magazine that he wasn't a fan of the controversial pairing of Master Chief and Makee (Charlie Murphy).

"The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake," Schreiber said last January.

But with the Halo season 2 ending setting up the Flood for what appeared to be an adaptation of 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved, there are many who felt Halo's time was unfairly cut short just when it was getting good. If it becomes a success on Netflix then maybe, just maybe, Master Chief can finish the fight in a third season – and beyond.

