Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 has dropped almost 9 million views from part 1 on Netflix

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 is finally here, but its early viewership is down from part 1.

The first part of the show's finale was released back in July 2024, with part 3 debuting this February.

Per Netflix's own top 10 data (H/T Deadline), part 3 has generated 5.9 million views for season 6 across its debut week (the new episodes released on February 13, and the data covers February 10-16, so short of a full calendar week), which is a drop of almost 9 million views compared to part 1's 14.8 million (part 1 released on July 18, and the data covers a similar time frame of July 15-21).

The slump might be down to the long wait in between installments, with part 2 released in November 2024 (scoring 7.4 million views for season 6 in data covering November 11-17 after its November 15 release) – though Deadline notes that season 6 as a whole hasn't matched up to previous viewing figures for the Karate Kid spin-off.

But, while season 6's viewership might be down, fans and critics are loving the new episodes. Our own Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 review awarded the show a shiny four stars, with our reviewer writing: "A disappointing start soon makes way for classic Cobra Kai shenanigans as the Netflix series bows out with a hard-hitting finale packed with emotional farewells and some good old-fashioned karate action." On Rotten Tomatoes, season 6's critic score is a healthy 91%, with an audience score of 78%.

This is the final season of Cobra Kai, though a new movie, Karate Kid: Legends, is arriving this May. It sees Ralph Macchio return to his role as Daniel LaRusso, this time alongside Jackie Chan's Mr. Han.

"Throughout the Cobra Kai series, there have been those mentor moments, those parenting moments. So paying the legacy forward is kind of part of what Daniel LaRusso does now as an adult and will do in the Karate Kid Legends film when that comes out, the end of May," Macchio recently told GamesRadar+.

Cobra Kai is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.