Zack Snyder and Army of the Dead star are teaming up to write a "hot lesbian action" movie – and apparently it'll be set in "old-timey days"

Tig Notaro has pinned down her next project with Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder: an action movie centered on "hot lesbians".

The comedian spilled the beans during an appearance on the podcast On With Kara Swisher, where she recalled digitally replacing Chris D'Elia in Snyder's zombie flick Army of the Dead – and the fan reaction to her character, cigar-chomping helicopter pilot Marianne Peters.

"I go viral for being sexy in this film," Notaro remembered. "And it was so unexpected. My phone's exploding. I'm not walking around going 'Oh my God,' you know, 'Check me out.' I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, 'I'm hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I'm hot in this movie.'"

Notaro went on to explain that the response led to her pitching a new project to Snyder, one where "everyone's a hot lesbian". She added: "He was like, 'Oh my God, yes, let's make that movie.' And so who knows? It's a Hollywood project. We're in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says 'Hot Lesbian Action.' That's how I sold him on the Zoom."

While Notaro wouldn't divulge much more in terms of plot, she did reveal that her and Snyder already have a name worked out: "As of now, the movie is called ‘Deviants,’ and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants."

Notaro can currently be heard in Disney sequel Zootropolis 2, in which she plays Big Tig, a menacing bear Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde meets after he gets arrested. When it comes to on-screen roles, she'll next be seen in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, reprising her role as USS Discovery engineer Jett Reno.

