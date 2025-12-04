Zack Snyder and Army of the Dead star are teaming up to write a "hot lesbian action" movie – and apparently it'll be set in "old-timey days"

News
By published

Tig Notaro has pinned down her next project

Army of the Dead
(Image credit: Netflix)

Tig Notaro has pinned down her next project with Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder: an action movie centered on "hot lesbians".

The comedian spilled the beans during an appearance on the podcast On With Kara Swisher, where she recalled digitally replacing Chris D'Elia in Snyder's zombie flick Army of the Dead – and the fan reaction to her character, cigar-chomping helicopter pilot Marianne Peters.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.