With tickets for The Odyssey selling out in minutes, fans are debating the IMAX experiences that were worth the wait

We're a year away from Christopher Nolan's next big epic, The Odyssey, hitting IMAX screens, and showings have already been fully booked for the movie that hasn't even released a trailer online. But then, is it hardly a surprise for a director like Nolan to build that much anticipation for his next movie when he's responsible for some of the most significant moments in cinema history? Over on Reddit, a discussion sparked up about viewers' favorite memories from IMAX experiences, and, unsurprisingly, the Oscar-winning director's name came up a few times.

One film that got a lot of mention was Nolan's space-travelling spectacular Interstellar, with one fan saying, "The Docking Sequence in 15/70 was an out-of-body experience." At the same time, another proudly confessed that "Interstellar 70mm for the anniversary release is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life!"

From there, the Nolan hits just kept on coming, with one fan writing, "Dunkirk. That movie is custom-made for IMAX. I have never felt a movie so immersive in theatre." One fan also mentioned, "Seeing The Dark Knight in IMAX. Still a mind-blowing experience. I had never seen anything like it."

But while there were plenty of nods to Nolan, there were also a few other mega-hits that were an altogether different experience in IMAX for fans. "Top Gun: Maverick. Watched it six times on IMAX and once on Dolby," recalled one fan who had a serious need for speed. One fan said that after Interstellar, "Dune 2 was the second most enjoyable IMAX experience I've had."

With all of these memories, space will need to be made for The Odyssey when it arrives in theaters next year on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, have a look at our ranking of Christopher Nolan movies here.