Universal has officially announced Christopher Nolan's next movie is an adaptation of the seminal ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer.

Nolan fans have been desperate to know what the Interstellar director has been cooking up as his next project since it was announced with Matt Damon attached as a lead actor back in October. Spider-Man web slinger Tom Holland was later announced as one of Damon's co-stars, further ratcheting up the anticipation. And now, following a number of rumors that were quickly debunked, we know the title and general plot details as Universal has lifted the lid on the project.

"Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," reads a tweet from the official Universal Twitter account. "The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

There's almost no way to succinctly sum up The Odyssey, but it follows the Greek hero Odysseus and his harrowing 10-year battle to return home after the Trojan War. It's unclear at this point how faithfully Nolan plans to adapt the classic epic, but we can pretty safely assume it'll follow that basic plot structure.

Joining Damon and Holland in the star-studded Odyssey cast are Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson.

