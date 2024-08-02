Ed Boon continues the tradition of Mortal Kombat 2 movie 'leaks' with this fan-tastic first look at Kitana

The first fan-tastic look at Mortal Kombat 2’s Kitana has been revealed – thanks to a ‘leak’ from series co-creator Ed Boon.

"I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie," Boon said on Twitter. "During the screening I broke into [producer Todd Garner]’s phone, found this image from the film, and [sent] it to my phone. I can leak stuff too."

In the image, you can see Kitana (played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Adeline Rudolph) and her trademark razor-sharp fan.

I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. During the screening I broke into @Todd_Garner 's phone, found this image from the film, and send it to my phone.I can leak stuff too 👍#MK2movie #BoonLeaks pic.twitter.com/aEHh9nqVTGAugust 1, 2024

Kitana was first introduced in 1993’s Mortal Kombat 2. An Outworld assassin at the behest of emperor Shao Kahn alongside her twin sister Mileena, she later turns against her ruler.

As hinted at in Boon’s tweet, Todd Garner has been prolific in providing subtle (and not so subtle) teases from the sequel’s production.

Most notably, the first look at Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage came from his Twitter account, complete with a suitably obnoxious ‘Cage’ belt buckle.

Returning cast members for Mortal Kombat 2 include Lewis Tan’s Cole Young, Jessica McNamee’s Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks’ Jax, Ludi Lin’s Liu Kang, Chin Han’s Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim’s Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion.

Among the newcomers are Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Jade, Martyn Ford (F9) as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as King Jerrod, Damon Herriman (Justified) as Quan Chi, C.J. Bloomfield (Furiosa) as Baraka, and Ana Thu Nguyen (One Night) as Sindel.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set for release on October 24, 2025. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies coming your way very soon.