Ke Huy Quan is teaming up with Sisu director Jalmari Helander for a new Christmas-themed action thriller.

Per Deadline, Fairytale in New York "takes place on Christmas Eve in New York City, as an unassuming cab driver takes one last ride before going to celebrate the holiday with his estranged son. After a run-in with a gang of criminals, he embarks on a relentless pursuit to retrieve his kid’s priceless Christmas gift."

Helander directs from a screenplay by Black Adam scribes Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The movie reunites Helander with Lionsgate, who released the World War II action-thriller Sisu in 2022. The film currently sits at a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Beau Flynn is set to produce under his FlynnPictureCo. production banner, which is also putting out the upcoming live-action Moana movie for Disney. No other casting announcements have been made.

After winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan has added a plethora of projects to his plate. This includes the upcoming action-comedy Love Hurts which stars Ariana DeBose and Marshawn Lynch, and the Russo Brothers' sci-fi action-adventure comedy The Electric State which also stars Millie Bobby Brown. Quan also recently lent his voice to Kung Fu Panda 4, and is set to appear in Zootopia 2.

Fairytale in New York does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.