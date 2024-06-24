Kevin Bacon shares his "disarming" experience working with Eddie Murphy for the first time: "I had to kind of stay on my toes"

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. star Kevin Bacon says he had a blast working with Eddie Murphy for the first time ever.

"It was great. He's a very relaxed and focused and an immediate sort of actor, you know what I mean? He’s got a great, honest simplicity to the way that he approaches the scenes that is almost – it's disarming, you know, it's like I had to kind of stay on my toes because he would just kinda look at me and just maybe throw something out there that I wasn't even expecting," Bacon tells GamesRadar+. "And it was great. I loved it. I loved our scenes together and I, I think they really work really well in the movie, so I'm very proud of that."

Directed by Mark Molloy, the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise sees Axel Foley (Murphy) return to California after his estranged daughter Jane's life is threatened. Together they team up with Axel's old pals John Taggart (John Aston) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) to uncover a corrupt police conspiracy.

Bacon plays Captain Cade Grant, a police captain in the Beverly Hills Police Department who, beyond his flashy watches and thousand-dollar shoes, isn't quite who he seems.

Continues Bacon: "Eddie is infectiously charming and funny and dynamic and reluctantly heroic and all the things. I mean, he was just great in those movies. And I think the combination of action and comedy – it's the great fish out of water franchise, you know? I was thrilled when I got the call."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. hits Netflix on July 3. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.