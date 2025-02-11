Ke Huy Quan "cried" during filming Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but Harrison Ford was there to pick him back up: "It just made me love him so much more"

Ke Huy Quan has recalled the tears that he shed while filming Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – and how Harrison Ford helped comfort the then-child actor.

Quan, who played Short Round in the Temple of Doom, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he burst into tears before filming the film's iconic minecart sequence.

"When we shot this sequence, I was so scared," Quan said. "And I cried. I remember Harrison Ford kneeling down in front of me and asking me if I was okay."

"He said, and I'll never forget this, 'Ke, I want you to remember, I will never hurt you.' When he said that, oh my gosh, it just made me love him so much more. Here is Indiana Jones telling me that he's gonna take care of me."

After Quan's first role in the Temple of Doom, he then appeared the next year in The Goonies as Data. The actor then spent decades away from acting in Hollywood – including a stint as assistant fight choreographer on 2000's X-Men – before finding prominence and awards acclaim as part of the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ prior to the release of his new action comedy Love Hurts, Quan admitted that he would be open to reprising his role of O.B. in the MCU after first appearing as the TVA techie during Loki season 2.

"First of all, the answer to that is a resounding yes," Quan said. "I love O.B. I had such a fun time playing him, I loved him on the page, and when the show came out, he was so beloved – that was so gratifying. That entire experience, working with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, was amazing. I would love to see him do more, not only in the TVA but possibly in the main timeline…"

Harrison Ford, meanwhile, is set to join his former co-star at Marvel Studios, portraying Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross/Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies. Then dive into the Marvel timeline for the MCU's story so far.