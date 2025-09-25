Gerard Butler's surprise apocalyptic hit Greenland unveils sequel's first trailer, and it looks just as dramatic as I'd hoped

Greenland 2: Migration (2026) Official Trailer - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis - YouTube Watch On

The trailer for Greenland 2 is here, and it looks like the perfect mix of Silo and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The first look at the apocalyptic thriller, officially titled Greenland 2: Migration, opens with a breakneck-speed recap of the first movie, as a voiceover explains: "Space agencies are tracking the fragment. They're predicting an extinction-level event. The greatest chance of survival are the bunkers in Greenland." Watch it above.

Now, if you've seen the original – which I certainly have, thanks to my stepdad streaming it on Prime Video more times than I can count when it released on the platform in 2020 – then you'd know all that already. You'd also know that the first film ended with Atlanta-based engineer John Garrity (Gerard Butler) successfully reaching said bunkers with his wife Allison (Deadpool's Morena Baccarin) and their son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd).

The sequel, then, picks up five years later, with the Garritys having spent all that time underground. "Everybody says that this is the new normal," Garrity can be heard saying in the trailer. "But now it isn't all that new, and it definitely ain't normal."

"I know it's tough being stuck down here, but it's too dangerous outside," he tells Nathan (now played by Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis) in a later scene. Or is it? Turns out, environmental scientists have learned that there's a huge crater in Southern France that might have survived the comet's destruction. "We believe it's a safe zone. There could be breathable air, drinkable water..." one character claims. But only a select few, including the Garritys, are willing to risk it all to get there...

Ric Roman Waugh directs, working from a script by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune. Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie round out the supporting cast.

Greenland 2: Migration is set to release in US theaters on January 9, 2026. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.