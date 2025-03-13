First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down

A new war movie written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Civil War and Ex Machina director Alex Garland has got some impressive first reactions. Set in 2006, Warfare tells the story in real-time of a platoon of Navy SEALs on a mission through insurgent territory in Iraq.

It features a star-studded cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton in its ensemble with early reviews of the movie calling it "unbearably tense" and "harrowing". Check out some of the first reactions below.

"Alex Garland & Ray Mendoza’s #Warfaremovie earns its place among the best war films, standing alongside Black Hawk Down," writes CineMovie TV. "Unlike many movies that emphasize bravery, this feels raw & authentic. The characters’ reactions are deeply human, capturing the true impact of combat in a way that sets it apart from others in the genre."

Freelance critic Simon Thompson tweeted: "Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare is an honest, harrowing, intense and powerful piece. It’s one of the first must see movies of the year. An incredible tribute to the unimaginable sacrifice this brave band of brothers made. Incredible stuff. Flawless."

The Wrap's Drew Taylor added: "#Warfare is almost unbearably tense – a you-are-there combat movie free of nearly all frills. Excellent performances from the young cast, with Garland and Mendoza working beautifully together. Also has one of the most incredible sound mixes ever – see it in the loudest theater."

"Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s #Warfare is definitely the most intense film I’ve watched this year," Fandango's Erik Davis added. "Incredibly immersive in its approach, we’re thrust into an impossible situation w/ soldiers trapped inside a home under attack."

Meanwhile, movie commentator Jeff Sneider tweeted: "WARFARE: A visceral 90-minute war drama that drops you behind enemy lines in the middle of the gory action. Like UNITED 93, it’s less about a narrative than about a terrifying situation with life-and-death stakes. No score, but the sound will blow your eardrums out. VERY intense!"

Warfare is due to be released on April 11, 2025. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all the 2025 release dates to add to your calendar.