First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down

News
By published

Warfare is co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza

Warfare movie
(Image credit: A24)

A new war movie written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Civil War and Ex Machina director Alex Garland has got some impressive first reactions. Set in 2006, Warfare tells the story in real-time of a platoon of Navy SEALs on a mission through insurgent territory in Iraq.

It features a star-studded cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton in its ensemble with early reviews of the movie calling it "unbearably tense" and "harrowing". Check out some of the first reactions below.

"Alex Garland & Ray Mendoza’s #Warfaremovie earns its place among the best war films, standing alongside Black Hawk Down," writes CineMovie TV. "Unlike many movies that emphasize bravery, this feels raw & authentic. The characters’ reactions are deeply human, capturing the true impact of combat in a way that sets it apart from others in the genre."

Freelance critic Simon Thompson tweeted: "Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare is an honest, harrowing, intense and powerful piece. It’s one of the first must see movies of the year. An incredible tribute to the unimaginable sacrifice this brave band of brothers made. Incredible stuff. Flawless."

The Wrap's Drew Taylor added: "#Warfare is almost unbearably tense – a you-are-there combat movie free of nearly all frills. Excellent performances from the young cast, with Garland and Mendoza working beautifully together. Also has one of the most incredible sound mixes ever – see it in the loudest theater."

"Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s #Warfare is definitely the most intense film I’ve watched this year," Fandango's Erik Davis added. "Incredibly immersive in its approach, we’re thrust into an impossible situation w/ soldiers trapped inside a home under attack."

Meanwhile, movie commentator Jeff Sneider tweeted: "WARFARE: A visceral 90-minute war drama that drops you behind enemy lines in the middle of the gory action. Like UNITED 93, it’s less about a narrative than about a terrifying situation with life-and-death stakes. No score, but the sound will blow your eardrums out. VERY intense!"

Warfare is due to be released on April 11, 2025. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all the 2025 release dates to add to your calendar.

See more Movies News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Tom Hardy in the Havoc teaser
Tom Hardy’s upcoming Netflix action movie from The Raid director gets its first ultra-violent teaser trailer
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight (2025)
Fight or Flight review: "Slick and silly action sequences garner well-earned John Wick and Bullet train comparisons"
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
Captain America: Brave New World
First reactions to Captain America: Brave New World compare the Marvel movie to Winter Soldier, but point out some major issues
A screenshot of Christopher Abbott as Blake in the trailer for the upcoming movie, Wolf Man.
Horror movie Wolf Man lands positive first reactions calling it "pulse-pounding" and "terrifying"
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight
Trap star Josh Hartnett's wild new thriller Fight or Flight is designed to be "be an anti John Wick", but with the same killer action
Latest in Action Movies
Warfare movie
First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down
Gemma Chan in Eternals
Eternals star Gemma Chan is hopeful she'll return to the MCU someday: "There's unfinished business there"
All You Need is Kill anime
Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"
Latest in News
Warfare movie
First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down
harry holding a molotov as kim stands by, hands in pockets - he&#039;s so cool
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life
Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op
Nintendo Store NYC
After 20 years, a second Nintendo Store is set to open in the US this May
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword
Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
More about action movies
Gemma Chan in Eternals

Eternals star Gemma Chan is hopeful she'll return to the MCU someday: "There's unfinished business there"
All You Need is Kill anime

Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie
Kai fighting spiders in Avowed

From Skyrim to Baldur's Gate 3, spiders are universally horrible – but Avowed finds a way to make them worse than ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op
harry holding a molotov as kim stands by, hands in pockets - he&#039;s so cool
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life
Nintendo Store NYC
After 20 years, a second Nintendo Store is set to open in the US this May
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword
Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely
Seldeg against the backdrop of the Pathfinder 2E Claws of the Tyrant adventure book cover
Pathfinder 2E RPG: Claws of the Tyrant Adventure is available to preorder at a discount
Best PC Games - Resident Evil Village
Lady Dimitrescu actor wasn't a gamer before Resident Evil Village, so she "pulled a lot of Shakespeare stuff" into her vampire mommy role
A wide collection of monsterous playable characters from Battlezoo Ancestries Living Legends
Play as a Mindflayer or a swarm of bees in this upcoming D&D supplement from a Pathfinder 2E co-creator
The marketing reveal image for the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller with a GamesRadar+ pre-order badge on top
Where to pre-order the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller tomorrow
World of Warcraft housing
World of Warcraft's new housing system lets you decorate without the floating hacks I've been using in Final Fantasy 14 for 11 years, and I weep