First Karate Kid: Legends trailer reunites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and introduces the new Karate Kid

The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends premiered at New York Comic Con – and it looks like an epic return to the beloved martial arts franchise.

In the brief clip, which has not yet been released to the public, we see Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) pay a visit to Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do. Han enlists Daniel to help him train Li Fong (Ben Wang) to become the next Karate Kid. The trailer echoes a lot of the first Karate Kid movie, with Li fighting off bullies, trying to impress his love interest (Sadie Stanley), and entering his first competition.

Though the creators of Cobra Kai are not involved, the new film still takes place in the same universe – and we'd be lying if we said we weren't hoping for a cameo from Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and co.

The cast includes Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Wyatt Oleff, and Jennifer-Lyn Christie. This marks the sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise, with the last being 2010's Karate Kid remake starring Chan and Jayden Smith. Cobra Kai, which is canon to the franchise, follows Daniel and Johnny (and a plethora of characters from the films) as they run their own separate dojos and train a new generation of martial artists.

Karate Kid: Legends is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.