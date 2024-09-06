Everyone’s favorite heist series is back as Ocean's 14 is a go with Brad Pitt and George Clooney

The boys are back. Oceans 14 is reportedly in the works with Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan and George Clooney as Danny Ocean.

According to Deadline, All Quiet on the Western Front helmer Edward Berger is set to direct the new pic – which marks the first installment in the franchise since 2007. The new sequel will also mark the first without OG director Steven Soderberg. Clooney previously stated that they already had a "strong script," which he revealed while promoting his sports movie The Boys in the Boat.

"We have a really good script for another Oceans now," he told UPROXX last year. "So we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. I don't want to call it [Oceans 14]. I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style." Going in Style is a 1979 heist comedy-drama starring George Burns and Art Carney as three senior citizens who, desperate to break the monotony, borrow a few toy guns and go on a heist – only to end up using the money on a trip to Vegas.

The duo recently reunited with the Jon Watts action-comedy Wolfs. The film marks Pitt and Clooney's first movie since 2011, with the duo having previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Burn After Reading, Rob Reiner's TV movie 8, and Alex Prager's short film Touch of Evil.

Wolfs just had its world premiere at the set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024 and you can read our Wolfs review. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.