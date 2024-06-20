Edge of Tomorrow director says that Warner Bros are "constantly" bringing up the idea of a sequel

A sequel to Tom Cruise’s 2014 high-octane sci-fi action movie Edge of Tomorrow may still be a possibility, according to its director.

"I do think there’s probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting for there to be a sequel," Doug Liman tells Total Film in our new issue while promoting his upcoming action comedy The Instigators. "Road House – there’s call for a sequel. Edge of Tomorrow, there’s no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'"

Audiences have long hoped for a sequel to the sci-fi hit. The original film follows Major William Cage (Cruise) as he teams up with a warrior (Emily Blunt) to save the planet when alien forces launch an attack on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race.

Edge of Tomorrow not only stood out as a mega sci-fi blockbuster but showed Cruise unlike we have ever seen before – something Liman says he was initially concerned by. "I didn’t know if he was going to quit the movie when I proposed to him: what if we made his character a coward? It’s totally against the brand of Tom Cruise," he adds to Total Film in our new issue, featuring Deadpool & Wolverine on the cover. Thankfully Cruise was all in and the movie went on to be a big box office hit.

However, if a sequel goes ahead, it sounds as though the director might take a different direction as his filmmaking style has definitely changed over the years. Liman continues: "Tom and I recently rewatched The Edge Of Tomorrow together… I had not watched it since it came out. And I have a very short attention span and memory. I wasn’t able to watch it entirely as a viewer, but I was definitely also not the filmmaker anymore."

Next up for Liman is The Instigators, an action comedy starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. That movie is on for a limited theatrical release in the US starting on August 2 before hitting Apple TV Plus and select UK cinemas on August 9. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

