Apple CEO says a sequel to the Brad Pitt box office hit F1: The Movie is "definitely" being discussed: "We can't wait to bring it to the surface"

After Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's F1 became a massive summer blockbuster, Apple CEO Tim Cook says a sequel is definitely being discussed.

"It's definitely something that's being talked about," Cook told Variety at the Emmys. "It's been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We're so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're super proud of it, and we can't wait to bring it to the surface." You can watch the clip below.

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s and had a horrible crash that forced him to retire from Formula One. Many years later, Ruben, A Formula One team owner and longtime friend, asks Sonny to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Transformers film franchise writer Ehren Kruger. The film marked his first since the explosive Top Gun: Maverick, which seemed like a hard act to follow – but the box office returns and critical reception say otherwise. The film grossed $623.4 million against a budget of $300 million, and it currently sits at an 82% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I just kind of threw out this idea that Sonny Hayes comes back to the world of F1 and bumps into his old rival, Cole Trickle, who raced NASCAR in the ‘90s, and they cross paths again," Kosinski told Collider of his idea for a dream sequel.

F1 initially hit theaters on June 27, before heading to streaming over on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.