After 4 years, Tom Hardy’s long-awaited Netflix action thriller finally gets a first look and release date

Netflix has released a look at Havoc, Tom Hardy's long-awaited action-thriller.

The film was announced back in 2021 with Gareth Evans (The Raid, The Raid 2) set to direct and pen the screenplay and Hardy set to star and executive produce. The cast includes Xelia Mendes-Jones, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li, Yeo Yann Yann, Luis Guzman, and Michelle Waterson.

Per Netflix, the official synopsis is as follows: "After a drug deal gone wrong, a detective fights his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son - unraveling a web of corruption and conspiracy ensnaring his entire city." You can check out the photo below.

Filming wrapped in October of 2021, with Evans releasing a statement in 2022 that he hoped the film would be set for a 2023 release (H/T What's On Netflix). Reshoots were announced in 2023, with the film being moved to a 2024 release - and Netflix sharing a few first look photos.

Another round of reshoots reportedly took place earlier this year, with Netflix finally confirming a 2025 release window. Evans posted the previously shared first look stills to his Instagram account today along with the caption, "Coming soon(ish).

In July of this year, Evans also shared on Instagram that the film had only begun additional photography that month, citing "scheduling issues, strikes, and more scheduling issues" as the reasons for the film's delay.

Havoc is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024.