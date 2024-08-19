A new Netflix action movie with seriously divisive reviews tops the streamer's film chart

Critics might not have vibed much with Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg's new action comedy The Union, but Netflix subscribers seem to be loving it...

According to FlixPatrol, the movie has already topped the streamer's worldwide Top 10 chart, which isn't too shabby at all, considering it's only been available to watch for three days. Having debuted on the platform on August 16, it sees Wahlberg play down-to-earth construction worker Mike McKenna, whose regular life gets turned upside town when his high school sweetheart Roxanne Hall re-enters his life.

The catch? Roxanne is now a secret agent, employed by a mysterious organization called 'The Union', and she needs Mike's help – and his unassuming identity – to carry out a high-stakes mission.

Jessica McGouw (Arrow), Mike Colter (Evil), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), and J.K. Simmons round out the supporting cast.

"Some modest globetrotting and the odd thrilling set-piece provide welcome spectacle," we said in our The Union review, as critic Matt Looker praised its leads' performances and chemistry. "It all threatens to be undone by a plodding middle act and a (very) predictable reveal, but the film just about succeeds in its mission."

Others were less magnanimous, with Movie Nation's Roger Moore calling it "generic" and "predictable to a laughable degree" and the Observer's Rex Reed saying: "This contrived, pointless, blindingly boring vehicle is a pathetic, desperate attempt to keep Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg's careers alive." It currently has a 43% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Union is streaming now. Already tuned in? Check out our picks of the best Netflix movies for some viewing inspiration.