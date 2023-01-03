Elvis will screen free in honor of the King’s birthday

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is headed back to theaters for one day only.

In celebration of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's birthday on January 8th, Graceland (which serves as both Elvis's former home and estate) is screening the Austin Butler-led biopic in 10 cities: Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City, KS (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), NYC (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank), and Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village).

There will be an additional 2 PM screening at Graceland in Memphis. Each screening starts at 5 PM (except for Los Angeles, which starts at 4) and will begin with a special introduction from Luhrmann and Butler.

"We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet," Luhrmann said in a statement. " A big thank you to audiences who made Elvis the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans—both old and new. The entire Elvis team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday.”

SiriusXM will also rebroadcast the Elvis cast press conference from January 6-8 with Luhrmann, Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge on Elvis Radio (ch. 75), which is moderated by SiriusXM host Jess Cagle.

