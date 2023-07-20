Elite Diablo 4 builds are now getting pummelled by the Butcher after patch 1.1.0

The new nerfs are being put into perspective

Diablo 4
Diablo 4 players are seriously struggling with the Butcher after the latest patch, as well as other areas of the game like Nightmare Dungeons.

Diablo 4's patch 1.1.0 kicked into gear earlier this week, blasting out a wide range of nerfs basically affecting every elite build in the game. Players have seen their builds decimated by the new patch, and nowhere is that more evident than when facing off against intimidating foes like the Butcher.

It took just four seconds for the Butcher to utterly obliterated this player, who was running a true endgame level 94 Storm Tornado Druid build. Another player in the comments admits they had to use a Scroll of Escape within 30 seconds of facing the Butcher after the new patch. Hey, there's no judgment here.

Other players are attesting to severe nerfs with other endgame-level activities. The player just below barely made it through a Tier 52 Nightmare Dungeon, and while a response reasons that Tier 52 as a Rogue is still a feat in itself, the original player claims that the same tier in the Nightmare Dungeon was comparatively "easy" beforehand.

Finally, there's a great look at the same crossbow before and after the new patch. The damage per second might have been left alone, but basically every other statistic for the weapon has been cut down to size, to the point where we can hardly see it being viable for an endgame Rogue build.

Blizzard is well aware of just how badly the new patch is going down. The developer has already walked back several changes, including changes to the way World Tiers are gated, and has pledged to address the negative feedback during a live broadcast later this week. 

