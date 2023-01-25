Elder Scrolls Online is revisiting Morrowind in 2023

The Elder Scrolls Online is taking players back to Morrowind for its 2023 year-long story, with the headlining update being the Necrom chapter, launching in June.

The first DLC in the Shadow Over Morrowind storyline is titled Scribes of Fate, and that'll add two new PvE dungeons, in which you'll take on the acolytes of the Scribes of Mora in Scrivener's Hall as well as the temporal magics of Bal Sunnar. Scribes of Fate launches March 13 for PC and March 28 for Xbox and PlayStation.

Necrom, which is Shadow Over Morrowind's big title update, arrives June 5 for PC and on June 20 for PlayStation and Xbox. That's when players will be able to explore the two new zones of unexplored map in Eastern Morrowind and play through 30 hours of new story content.

Probably the most significant addition arriving with Necrom is the new Arcanist class, which will add new abilities and mechanics "drawn from a Daedric Prince in the realm of Oblivion." Alongside the new class are two new NPC companions in addition to the four currently available.

Long-time ESO fans will remember the MMO's first major expansion was titled 'Morrowind' and allowed players to explore Vvardenfell, which is just one island in the province of Morrowind. Zenimax Online says the 2023 chapter will explore parts of Morrowind not seen since 1994, presumably in Elder Scrolls Arena. A leak from earlier today suggests we're set to visit the Telvanni Peninsula, home to the city of Necrom, in Shadows Over Morrowind, but GamesRadar didn't receive that information in our press materials.

