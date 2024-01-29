Elden Ring tank sends their Poise stat through the roof to brute force the Malenia fight without dodging a single attack

An Elden Ring player has defeated Malenia without dodging any of her attacks, simply brute forcing their way through the entire boss fight.

The player in question was armed with a huge Heavy Great Stars mace that's been leveled up a staggering 25 times. Speaking of staggering, that's what Malenia does pretty often as she's repeatedly bludgeoned over the head with the gigantic weapon in the video below, as the player refuses to buckle under the onslaught of her attacks.

You've got to be pretty bold to go up against Malenia in the first place, but fighting her without dodging any attacks like the feared Waterfowl Dance is a feat in itself. Malenia obviously heals a certain portion of health whenever her attacks connect, which is what makes this achievement doubly hard to pull off - the boss herself is constantly gaining back ground against you.

The brilliant Great Turtle Shell shield is paramount to getting through the boss fight alive - it lets the player absorb attacks that would normally knock them flat. Then there's the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, arguably one of the best Talismans in Elden Ring, which significantly negates a lot of physical damage received. These feed into the player's superior Poise stat, which lets them keep fighting on.

The Crimson Seed Talisman is also important here. Since the player only gets very narrow windows to heal with the Flask of Crimson Tears, they need to make sure the flask restores as much health as quickly as possible, before Malenia possibly strikes in the middle of the drinking animation. It's pretty nervy stuff, seeing the player pause for a drink with the boss stood just several feet away.

I think we're just about through everything the Elden Ring player base can do to poor old Malenia at this point. When you've been beaten four thousand times by a guy wearing no clothes, what more do you have to lose?

There's still Elden Ring DLC on the horizon - but will it offer another boss of similar standing to Malenia?