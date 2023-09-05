Elden Ring players are still discovering rare summons after 900 hours

An veteran Elden Ring player discovered a new summon after 900 hours, and others are sounding off with their most obscure summoning experiences.

As you can see just below, one dedicated Elden Ring player with nearly 900 hours in FromSoftware's latest, only just found out that Sorceress Sellen can be summon for the Red Wolf of Radagon boss fight. This makes perfect sense narratively speaking, since Sellen originally attended Raya Lucaria Academy before being kicked out, but it's still an incredibly easy summon to miss.

Unfortunately, the only way to summon Sellen for this big showdown against the Red Wolf of Radagon is to progress both her and Ranni's questline's to very specific points. We won't indulge in spoilers for Elden Ring's storylines here, but suffice it to say that this summon is without doubt one of the trickier ones to meet all the requirements for.

In the comments of the Reddit post though, other players are sounding off with the rarest summons they've come across. One player highlights the Loathsome Dung Eater being up for a summoning for a showdown against Mohg, The Omen, which is a fantastic example of a character that I never even thought could be summoned under any circumstances.

Another great example is Pollyanna being an optional summon for the Commander O'Neil boss fight. There's a lot of confusion on the subreddit as to how Pollyanna can be summoned for this fight, but it looks as though you need to progress Gowry's questline until he asks for the Unalloyed Gold Needle, and Pollyanna's summon sign will suddenly pop up near O'Neil's arena.

We should point out that these summon signs were easy to miss if you only played Elden Ring immediately after launch, because not all the summon signs were actually in the game then. FromSoftware added in new questlines after launch, which in turn opened up new summons for certain boss fights. Don't be hard on yourself if you've missed any of these, in other words.

