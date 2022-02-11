Elden Ring PC system requirements are here but weird and incomplete

Elden Ring PC system requirements have just arrived from The Lands Between, but they've come with some odd demands and omissions.

The Steam page for Elden Ring was quietly updated with minimum system requirements earlier today, though it's worth noting that they read like oddly bare-bones, boilerplate specs. For the time being, here's how they're shaping up:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 60GB free space

We only have the minimum PC requirements for now, and they're reasonably tame apart from 12GB of recommended RAM. That's about 50% higher than the normal minimum of 8GB – which is what Dying Light 2's minimums require, for example – and it's three times the minimum RAM for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls 3, FromSoftware's most recent PC releases. Assuming these minimum specs are final, we can reasonably assume that the recommended system requirements will ask for at least 16GB RAM.

Elden Ring is the biggest game world FromSoftware's ever made, and its lighting and character models – among other details – are head and shoulders above the studio's previous games, so it's no great surprise to see it come brandishing steeper system requirements. Here's hoping the full and final system requirements, as well as the level of performance we can expect from them, are filled out soon. Cross your fingers that the PC port runs well, too, for that matter. The last thing we need after all the fuss over PC vulnerabilities is for performance to drag things down.