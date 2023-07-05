Elden Ring has literally never been cheaper at Amazon, and Prime Day hasn't even begun

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has reduced Elden Ring to its lowest-ever price since the FromSoftware title launched in February 2022. As one of the most popular and acclaimed games in video game history, if you've yet to experience the wonder of The Lands Between, now is the time to get that remedied.

Best of all, Elden Ring is at its lowest cost across PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S so no console wars are needed to justify the purchase. Let's start with PS5 where Elden Ring is currently priced at £35.90 , a drop of £24.09 from its typical RRP of £59.99. This is a 40% saving in total, giving you access to the next-gen version of the action RPG. Those on PS4 will find Elden Ring at £39.90 , down by 33% and a saving of about £20. This version also lets you upgrade to a PS5 digital copy for free.

Finally, Xbox players can walk away with Elden Ring for £34.99 , again down from its typical £59.99 price point. That's a 42% reduction, representing a saving of £25. Considering Prime Day gaming deals have yet to start rolling in, it's surprising how much Elden Ring has been cut by. It might not even be bettered by the time the big sales event kicks off.

Today's best Elden Ring deals

Elden Ring (PS5) | £59.99 £35.90 at Amazon

Save £24 - The next-gen version of Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 is cheaper than ever before, now down by 40%. This is a more than reasonable asking price for one of the best games of the last few years. US price: $47.79 at Amazon

Elden Ring (PS4) | £59.99 £39.90 at Amazon

Save £20 - Not upgrading yet? No worries, the PS4 version of Elden Ring is now at its lowest price too with a 33% price cut. This can also be used to claim the PS5 digital version of the game at no extra cost. US price: $41.99 at Amazon

Elden Ring (Xbox Series X/S) | £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - Xbox players can get in on the action as well with Elden Ring down to its cheapest cost, thanks to a 42% discount. This version works on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. US deal: $44.21 at Amazon

Another great Amazon deal we've spotted is Final Fantasy XVI – Deluxe Edition hitting its lowest price since the game launched in June, now available for £81.63 on PS5. This is an 18% reduction, equivalent to a saving of £18, and pretty decent considering the action JRPG has been out only for a couple of weeks.

Thinking of buying a games console this Prime Day? Don't make these five mistakes to walk away with the best possible deal across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. We've also rounded up the best PS5 price and bundles on the market as well as where to get an Xbox Series X for less.