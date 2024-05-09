The Office spin-off finally gets plot details, confirming links to the original and a major location change

The first major details about The Office spin-off have been confirmed, and it seems like we’re heading to a new location. The original show, which made stars of Steve Carrell and John Krasinski, was set in a Scranton paper company as it followed its employees doing everything they could to avoid selling paper.

The new series, which has been given a season order by Peacock, shifts its focus to a Midwestern newspaper publisher, but there will still be some crossover with the original.

Per the official synopsis, the company is the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew’s latest subject. They’ll follow the group of employees at a dying historic newspaper, which the publisher is trying to revive with volunteer reporters.

Star Wars and Ex-Machina actor Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus season 2 breakout Sabrina Impacciatore lead the cast. While the rest of the comedic ensemble is yet to be announced, we now know that the original show creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant as well as the US remake’s helmer Greg Daniels are all involved.

This time the series will also be helmed by Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman. Production is due to begin in July, but at the moment it’s currently untitled and has no specific release date.

"It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said NBCUniversal president Lisa Katz. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Let’s hope we see a newspaper encased in Jell-O this time around – or at the very least a 'world’s best editor' mug.

