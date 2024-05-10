One of 2024’s surprise breakout streaming hits is coming back for a second season

They got him: the surprise breakout hit Ted is coming back for a second season on Peacock.

The ‘90s-set prequel, which follows the adventures of Seth MacFarlane’s Ted alongside best friend John (Max Burkholder), was originally listed as an ‘event series’ consisting of only seven episodes.

Now, per Variety, Ted is getting a season 2, presumably to chart more of the madcap antics of the crude titular bear before the events of the 2012 movie and its 2015 sequel. The cast of the first season included Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham, with narration by Sir Ian McKellen.

Upon its release, Ted became Peacock’s most-watched original title. It fared well with audiences in other metrics too: it’s currently sitting at an audience score of 90%, while its critics score is a healthy 72%.

Elsewhere, Peacock subscribers have the second season of Rian Johnson’s mystery drama Poker Face to look forward to. The first season sees Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie – equipped with an unerring knack to detect when someone is lying – solve a variety of cases and murders, all presented in a Colombo-esque fashion that reveals the murderer up front.

Just don’t expect new episodes anytime soon. Rian Johnson told Deadline last year that his next focus is Glass Onion 3 with Daniel Craig's dapper detective Benoit Blanc on Netflix.

All seven episodes of Ted’s first season are currently streaming on Peacock. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon. Then take a look at what's coming to cinemas with our movie release dates calendar.