Buying a games console this Prime Day? Don't make these 5 mistakes

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us and naturally, there will be plenty of tempting deals across all of the big three gaming consoles. Whether you're looking to upgrade to next-gen with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, fancy going all-digital with the cheaper Xbox Series S, or just want some of that Nintendo magic via the Switch, everything is expected to receive some sort of discount come the big day.

While Prime Day is certainly one of the best times of the year to get your hands on a hot deal, we also urge caution as there are several common pitfalls made by consumers looking to secure a bargain. Retailers know this. And often a 'good' deal is actually not that good once all the dust has settled. This is extremely common when it comes to Prime Day gaming deals and picking up a new games console.

That's where we come in. We want to make sure you leave Prime Day happy with your console purchases, so you don't spend over the odds and take home the maximum amount of value for your money. With all that in mind, here's five mistakes to avoid when buying a games console this Prime Day.

Not checking for deals early

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day runs from July 11th to July 12th, however, Amazon puts quite a few gaming deals live in the days running up to the sales event. In fact, several are now active and will run from the start of the week (July 3rd) right up until the big day. By simply hopping online for Prime Day alone, you are likely to miss out on lots of fantastic early offers that can sometimes better deals on the main two days themselves. Crazy, we know! But that's been our experience with recent holiday sales, such as Black Friday 2022 and Memorial Day 2023.

Retailer bundles can be hit or miss

(Image credit: GAME)

PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo are all known for getting their own official console bundles, packed with either the latest games, online incentives, or accessories. Many of these will see price cuts during Prime Day yet the ones to keep a careful eye on are the console bundles specifically designed by retailers. Many of these will come included with games that you can find for a much lower price if bought separately and some extra junk that you would never normally purchase, such as a cheap t-shirt or controller skin. These will be rife during Prime Day, so keep your wits about you.

Be wary of stock levels

(Image credit: SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Now that stock issues have (mostly) been solved for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the US and the UK, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the console supplies will be endless come Prime Day. Actually, that's likely not the case as many popular deals often run for a limited amount of time or even occasionally sell out, so it's always best to take advantage earlier rather than later. Considering the popularity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, these will be hot products from day one for sure. The same can be said for the Nintendo Switch with the Japanese games maker rarely offering deals on its hardware. Act fast to avoid disappointment.

Don't forget to check Amazon Warehouse

(Image credit: Amazon)

One aspect of Prime Day that many overlook is Amazon Warehouse , where you can get used, pre-owned, open-box, returned, or refurbished products at an even cheaper rate. It's understandable if you're a bit skeptical but you get all of the documents and each item's condition gets evaluated via Amazon's own testing procedure, giving you all the details necessary to inform your purchasing decision. Honestly, you'll be surprised how much money you can save by opting for something not completely brand-new.

Not all deals are actually good

(Image credit: Amazon)

Look, we all love stumbling upon a great deal. That feeling of claiming a bargain is truly something sweet. But the reality is that not all deals are that great. Just because it's on sale doesn't actually mean it's worth getting. Before making a purchase, think carefully about the price – is it actually that good? Is it worth the cost? Would it be smarter if I held off for now? With Black Friday taking place in November – and likely to offer better console deals – sometimes the best thing to do is actually walk away.