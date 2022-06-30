Elden Ring has dropped to its lowest ever price with a 17% discount

If you've not taken the plunge into Elden Ring yet, now's your chance - the From Software game has been hit with a heavy discount that takes it to a record low price. You can pick up an Elden Ring deal on Xbox for just $45.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $59.95) and on PS5 for $49.94 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the PS4 version has also been discounted with a drop to $47.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Considering how massive Elden Ring has been over the last few months (it's comfortably one of the biggest games of 2022), seeing it tumble to its lowest ever price is the perfect excuse for newcomers to dive in. Those who'd been waiting for it to get reduced, like me, are also well in. It's never been this cheap before.

With any luck, this sort of discount will simply be the start; we're staring down the barrel of Prime Day gaming deals in July, so more price cuts should be on the way. We'll keep you posted!

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring (Xbox) | $59.95 $45.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 24% - By our reckoning, the new From Software game has never been cheaper on Microsoft's console; it's a few dollars less than the previous low. Better still, this version can be played on Xbox One or Xbox Series X.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring (PS5) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 17% - Luckily for PlayStation gamers, the PS5 version of Elden Ring has also been discounted. Although it's been at that price for a little while, we'll never turn our nose up at a discount.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring (PS4) | $59.95 $47.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - Last but by no means least, the PS4 edition of Elden Ring has also been discounted. This is its lowest ever price, so now's a good time to jump on the bandwagon.



