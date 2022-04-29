Elden Ring fan reimagines key characters as that cool kid you meet at college

An artist has put a modern spin on Elden Ring and other FromSoftware characters.

That artist would go by the moniker "JiroSu," and their work is nothing short of brilliant. For example, just below you can check out a modern twist on the character of Melina from Elden Ring, the stoic maiden who guides you through The Lands Between in FromSoftware's latest game.

No maidens????

Elsewhere, the artist's Instagram page reveals they've conjured up modern interpretations and other Elden Ring characters, like the one just below of Ranni. We're not quite sure Ranni's four arms would've translated over quite so well into her modern interpretation, so fair play to JiroSu for leaving them behind.



It's not just Elden Ring characters who've had a modern twist put on them by this artist, as just below you can check out what would happen if Bloodborne's helpful doll was suddenly transported over alternate realities and into a world where everyone and everything wasn't constantly devouring each other.



These are some brilliant recreations from JiroSu, and we commend their commitment to the modern bit. We can't help but wonder from these artistic interpretations if developer FromSoftware would ever leave their fantastical trappings behind for a more modern setting. Considering how well Elden Ring has performed since it launched earlier this year though, it's looking like a no.

