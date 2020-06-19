Edgar Wright and X-Men writer Jane Goldman team up for kidnap thriller The Chain

The future is looking bright for Edgar Wright, as the director signs onto his next project: kidnapping thriller The Chain, based on Adrian McKinty’s bestselling book. Wright will be working alongside scriptwriter Jane Goldman, who penned X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, on the script.

The Chain follows Rachel, whose 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped. Rachel is told the only way to get her back is to kidnap another child, and that child’s parents will receive a similar demand and so on – creating the titular chain. A carefully crafted kidnapping scheme set on turning parents into criminals.

What's particularly interesting is how The Chain seems at odds with Wright's overall filmography, which has mainly been light-hearted and comedic. Baby Driver was a more serious thriller but had lighter musical moments. Perhaps we can expect eh director's usual comedic flourishes in this particular dark tale?

The Chain will be Wright’s next move following the highly anticipated Last Night in Soho. The psychological horror starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith is set for a 2021 release and will transport audiences back to the 1960s for some neon fun.

Elsewhere in the Edgar Wright cinematic universe, longtime collaborator Simon Pegg has his own ideas for a Hot Fuzz sequel: “We already joked about having a Crocodile Dundee reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together.” Yes, the filmmaker may have also confessed it would never happen, however... we can dream.

