PSA: You might need to change your Disney Plus settings to watch Echo

Marvel’s new series Echo is about to debut on Disney Plus, but due to streamer’s settings, it might not automatically appear on your account.

This is all down to the Hawkeye spin-off having a higher-than-usual rating for a MCU series. It has a TV-MA rating, but currently Disney Plus has a default setting of TV-14. This means if you’ve never changed your settings after opening your account, then it’s likely Echo won’t show up when it releases.

Luckily, it’s a pretty quick fix to sort this one out. You’ll just need to go onto the edit profiles section in settings, where you can set the content rating. Just a note, though, that you will need your password to do this.

Echo releases on Disney Plus in the US on Tuesday, January 9 at 9pm ET. This means if you’re tuning in from the UK, it will be available to stream at the same time, landing at 2am on Wednesday, January 10. For more, see the full Echo release schedule.

The new five-part series launches all at once and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Acting as the origin story of Echo, viewers catch up with Lopez in her hometown, before finding out that her brutal behavior in New York City isn’t as in the past as she’d hoped. The show also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon. Vincent D'Onofrio also returns as Kingpin and Charlie Cox cameos as Daredevil.

