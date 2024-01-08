Echo release schedule: What time is the Hawkeye spin-off series coming out?

Hawkeye and Daredevil fans can hardly wait for the release of spin-off series Echo, which is set to continue Maya Lopez's story from the former superhero show, and see her cross paths with Wilson Fisk's Kingpin and Matt Murdock's Hornhead. Fortunately, its release is right around the corner...

But when exactly is the outing, which is set to be the MCU's first Marvel Spotlight showcase, coming out? We've broken down the Echo release schedule for you below. From how many episodes we're expecting, to times in which it'll land in the UK and US (as time zones complicate things a tad), keep scrolling for all you need to know on Echo...

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Echo is set to release on Tuesday, January 9 in the US at 9pm ET on Disney Plus. That means it'll land at the same time, at 2am, on Wednesday, January 10 in the UK. Each episode is expected to be around 45 minutes each.

How many episodes of Echo will there be?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike Marvel's more recent small-screen titles, Echo is set to release all of its five episodes at once. It'll mark the studio's first television release to debut on Hulu simultaneously, as well as its first to receive a TV-MA rating. According to Marvel President Kevin Feige, it is officially a part of Phase Five in the MCU.

Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox star. Marion Dayre acts as showrunner.

Echo episode 1 – streaming from January 9 in the US, January 10 in the UK

Echo episode 2 – streaming from January 9 in the US, January 10 in the UK

Echo episode 3 – streaming from January 9 in the US, January 10 in the UK

Echo episode 4 – streaming from January 9 in the US, January 10 in the UK

Echo episode 5 – streaming from January 9 in the US, January 10 in the UK

Where can you watch Echo?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Echo is set to stream on Disney Plus in the UK and Disney Plus and Hulu across the pond, so you'll need a subscription to either streaming platform to catch the latest episodes.