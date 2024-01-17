Echo star wants Maya Lopez to crossover with a major Avenger as she talks MCU future

Echo star Alaqua Cox has teased that her dream Marvel crossover going forward in the MCU is Scarlet Witch, as well as detailing some other characters she’d love to see again.

The actor, who leads the Hawkeye spin-off show, shared her thoughts on her character’s future with Cinema Blend. "I can see Maya appearing in more Daredevil stuff for sure," Cox told the publication about where Maya goes next. "And, maybe the new Avengers is something I would like to think about. That would be awesome to see that happen. So, fingers crossed."

Quizzed on who exactly she’d like to star with, she added: "The first person that comes to mind is WandaVision or Scarlet Witch. I'd love to see her." Now that would be an intriguing match-up for sure. Last we saw of Scarlet Witch, she was squashed in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but we’re almost certain that’s not the end of her.

The Echo ending sees Maya helping redeem Kingpin, before finding some peace with her friends and family. Both the finale and the Echo post-credits scene don’t exactly set up Maya’s future and it’s not been confirmed yet which MCU project she’ll appear in next. However, her close links to Daredevil have left us wondering if she could appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

She might also be part of Marvel’s bigger plan going forward too. After all, there are also some big Avengers movies on the horizon, with The Kang Dynasty (although that name may change) and Secret Wars penciled in over the next few years.

