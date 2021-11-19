Early Black Friday gaming mouse deals knock up to 55% off popular Logitech models

Early Black Friday deals on a range of Logitech mice have slashed prices by up to 55% ahead of the official sales rush, putting these tried-and-true peripherals in the spotlight. Amazon has several models on sale for both US and UK buyers, including the popular Logitech G903 Lightspeed for just £85.99 (normally £129.99) , offering a nice selection of savings all around.

These deals run up and down Logitech's line, letting you choose your ideal combination of specs, form factor, and price point. The trusty Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse represents a solid and reliable baseline, with 12,000 DPI, the gold standard six programmable buttons, and a healthy battery life of some 250 hours. UK buyers can grab this model for £42.51 to save £9.48 , while US buyers can get the Logitech G305 for just $29.99 (was $49.99) with a deal matching its lowest price ever.

Amazon's early Logitech deals are already selling out, especially in the UK, where many are bouncing in and out of stock. The Logitech G502, for example, is currently available for £44.90 (was £79.99) on Amazon in all-black, but the way things are going, it may well sell out soon, just like the black-and-white model.

Today's best UK Logitech mouse deals

£85.99 (was £129.99) at Amazon Logitech G903 Lightspeed | £85.99 (was £129.99) at Amazon

Save £44 - The G903 Lightspeed remains one of Logitech's premier wireless, ambidextrous mice, and for good reason. If you find it's sold out, try checking the East European version, which is functionally identical and currently listed for £89.99 , which is still comfortably below £100.

£44.90 (was £79.99) at Amazon Logitech G502 Hero | £44.90 (was £79.99) at Amazon

Save £35 - The Logitech G502 Hero is currently close to its lowest price ever, and for under £45, this feature-packed model is a steal. Check back later to see if the black-and-white version comes back in stock.

£42.51 (was £51.99) at Amazon Logitech G305 Lightspeed | £42.51 (was £51.99) at Amazon

Save £9 - This no-frills wireless model feels and runs great, and for just over £40, it's an excellent and affordable workhorse mouse.

Today's best US Logitech mouse deals

$59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon Logitech G703 Lightspeed | $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

Save $40 - Matching its lowest price ever, the wireless Logitech G703 delivers up to 25,600 DPI, power play support for wireless charging, and a smooth, comfortable grip.

$44.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon Logitech G604 Lightspeed | $44.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

Save $55 - This heavily customizable mouse packs 15 programmable controls into an ergonomic form factor more suitable for large hands and palm grips, and with this discount, it's tied for its best price ever.

$29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

Save $20 - US buyers can save even more on one of Logitech's most reliable and widely used mice with a limited-time deal matching this model's best price.

