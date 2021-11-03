Two of the best gaming keyboards are at record low prices right now

We're seeing two of the best gaming keyboards on the market hitting record low prices in Amazon's latest sales, now that early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals have fully hit their stride. The Roccat Pyro is currently selling for only $79.99 (down from $100), while the Razer Huntsman Elite has plummeted all the way down to just $129.99 (reduced from $200) for a full saving of $70.

As far as affordable mechanical gaming keyboards go, the Roccat Pyro is tough to beat - especially at this price point. It has steadily declined from its $100 MSRP throughout the last year, but it's never been cheaper than this, so if you've held off on getting yourself a great deck at an even better price, then now's the time.

The Razer Huntsman Elite, one of the best Razer keyboards, has endured far more price fluctuation in gaming keyboard deals throughout the past year, generally hovering around its usual $200 MSRP. The previous lowest price available was around the $150 mark, so you're saving an additional $20 here on one of the finest mechanical keyboards ever made by Razer.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

Roccat Pyro Mechanical | $100 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the lowest ever price on the Roccat Pyro mechanical gaming keyboard, and one of the better deals you'll find on a deck of this quality this side of Black Friday.

Razer Huntsman Elite | $200 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is the lowest ever price that the Razer Huntsman Elite has ever sold for, and as one of the best Razer keyboards around, it's certainly not a deal to be missed. For the asking price, you're getting one hell of a deck.

More of today's best gaming keyboard deals

