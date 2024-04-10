EA shoots down rumors of a canceled Dead Space 2 remake: "There is no validity to this story"

It's never fun when you have to report on a game that almost certainly isn't happening, especially when it has as much potential as a Dead Space 2 remake, but indeed, it sounds like a sequel to the brilliant 2023 Dead Space remake isn't coming anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Grubb said during his Game Mess Mornings podcast that EA Motive had begun conceptual work on a Dead Space 2 remake but ultimately shelved the project due to poor sales from the first remake. However, EA Motive was quick to shut down Grubb's reporting with this statement obtained by IGN: "We don't normally comment on rumors but there is no validity to this story."

IGN's own reporting corroborates EA's statement that the studio never considered a Dead Space 2 remake. Grubb, meanwhile, stood his ground in a response to the statement and IGN's report.

"I give you my permission to believe EA if you want, but whenever a company says 'that isn't true' but they don't specify which part of the story they are talking about, well... yeah," Grubb said. "Dead Space 2 was definitely being planned. It had a code name. And they aren't making it now."

Ultimately, whether you believe Grubb or EA and IGN, it's a bummer to hear we'll probably never get a remake of Dead Space 2. The first remake is pretty much perfect, and I would've loved to see EA Motive's take on the sequel, but for the time being the studio says it's committed to working on its big budget Iron Man game and Battlefield.

13 years later, a Dead Space 2 trick for bagging tons of extra loot is finally being discovered, and even one of its own devs didn't know about it.