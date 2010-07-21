EA announces Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, an open-world RPG for 360, PS3, and PC

38 Studios' first tile, which was previously referred to as 'Project Mercury,' has been announced as Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. The single-playerfantasyRPG is being developed by an impressive team: bestselling fantasy author R. A. Salvatore created the world, Ken Rolston, the lead designer of Elder Scrolls III and IV is heading up the development, and Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, is directing the art.

"Reckoning is a great representation of how a team of incredibly talented and creative people with expertise in different areas can come together and complement each other so well," said Jen MacLean, CEO of 38 Studios. "We are thrilled to be developing an open-world RPG under the leadership of one of the greatest RPG designers in the industry, with creative direction by one of the most iconic artists of our time, set in a rich universe imagined by one of the top fantasy genre authors in the world. We can't wait to share the first details of this universe we have been so dedicated to building over the past few years."

And we'd love to see those details - verylittle about the game have been released. All we know is that it's an open-world RPGset in Amalur, a "magical world, filled with strange landscapes, exotic cities, colorful characters and terrifying creatures." The first trailerwill be revealedthis Thursday at Comic-Co, and we can't wait to see what it looks like.

This is the first of, we've been told, seven new game announcements from EA today. Stay tuned!

Jul 20, 2010