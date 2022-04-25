Dying Light 2's New Game Plus mode launches this week with a new quest and enemies

Dying Light 2 will finally get its New Game Plus mode in update 1.3 later this week on April 27.

Just earlier today, Dying Light 2 developer Techland announced the imminent release date for the New Game Plus feature in the horror sequel. Players can revisit Villedor with their abilities after finishing the game to uncover new content, including 30 new Inhibitors, a new side quest, and new challenges.

Those additions include the new "Legendary" weapon and item rarity level. Enemies will scale their difficulty to the player's level in New Game Plus, making for a significantly more challenging fight, and there'll even be new infected types with brand new attacks out scouring the city.

It's a pretty hefty update and goes well beyond the standard New Game Plus modes we've seen in games before. On top of all of this, there's a brand new reward level, called Platinum, for players to earn through Parkour Challenges in New Game Plus, giving you even more to do in your return to Villedor.

Elsewhere in update 1.3 for Dying Light 2, Techland's introducing a slate of bug fixes, particularly geared towards errors experienced while journeying through the game in co-op mode with an ally. Finally, a field of view slider is available via update 1.3 for all Dying Light 2 players on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is all in addition to the vast roster of DLC for Dying Light 2 that's yet to come, as Techland said as recently as last month that we should "expect the unexpected" with the add-on content.

