Dying Light 2's first story DLC is all about arena battles

After a teaser earlier this month, Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties was fully unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and this first bit of story DLC will set players in arena battles against other survivors.

The Bloody Ties trailer shows a series of battles against human enemies in a new area called the Carnage Hall. Techland describes this as "a new story adventure," so it seems there'll be a bit more here than endless waves of battles to endure. There will also be new weapons types to discover.

Bloody Ties is set to launch on October 13.

