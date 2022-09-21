Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC delayed to November so the devs can squash more bugs

Dying Light 2's first big story DLC, Bloody Ties, has been delayed to November 10 to give developer Techland more time "to polish and squash bugs."

The studio announced the roughly month-long delay on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier today. Techland's also invited players to hop into their official Discord to submit questions for an upcoming Q&A around the DLC and, presumably, Dying Light 2 in general.

Bloody Ties was previously scheduled to arrive October 13 after another delay from September, so this delay has pushed it back by about four weeks.

Bloody Ties was unofficially revealed via datamine back in July, and after a brief teaser in August, Techland formally unveiled the DLC at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The DLC's been pitched as story-focused, but early looks showed off more gladiatorial arena combat than anything, dividing some fans over the implied addition of an entirely separate game mode.

Just a few weeks ago, lead designer Tymon Smektala told us that "it's very important to stress that you don't just think this is an arena, where you fight waves of enemies over and over and over."

Smektala explained that Bloody Ties packs a main story with five to six hours of content, not to mention smaller side quests that fill out the map. The DLC mainly takes place in Carnage Hall, the arena heavily pictured in promo media, but you can also poke around optional areas.