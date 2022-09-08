Dying Light 2 lead reveals DLC is "way more" than an arena, features 5-6 hours of story

After Dying Light 2's new gladiator-themed DLC left fans cold last month, a Techland lead has spoken about how the new DLC is much more than it seems.

Last month at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Techland unveiled the Bloody Ties DLC for Dying Light 2, the game's first significant post-launch story-focused content. About a month prior, however, details of the gladiator DLC leaked online, and the reception from fans towards the arena-based DLC wasn't warm.

"It's very important to stress that you don't just think this is an arena, where you fight waves of enemies over and over and over," Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smetkala tells GamesRadar+.

"There's way more to it," the lead continues, revealing there's a "chunky" story to the new Bloody Ties DLC that takes between five-to-six hours to complete. Additionally, Smetkala says there are two large "side quests" that players can follow, each of which will actually change the main narrative of the DLC.

"There are also a bunch of smaller side quests which don't affect the main narrative," Smetkala shares. "Definitely expect more. It starts in the map that you know and love," adds the lead, before revealing that Bloody Ties will eventually take players to a brand new map location.

"This is a new map, of course it's slightly smaller, it's the main building with some surroundings," Smetkala says. This new building would be the Carnage Hall, where players fight off enemies in the Bloody Ties DLC in human vs human combat, but Smetkala adds there are plenty of optional areas off the beaten path of the new area, should players wish to explore.

Elsewhere in Dying Light 2's post-launch offerings, Techland announced a new event chapter called "A Huntress and a Hag" last month. Although the new content was set to debut in the horror sequel in "a couple [of] weeks," it's over a month later and we're still yet to hear any further details from Techland on the new content.

Techland previously guaranteed five years of Dying Light 2 post-launch content, so there are a few more events and DLC expansions to come yet.