Candlekeep Mysteries is the next Dungeons & Dragons book, and it offers quicker one-shot adventures

The next Dungeons & Dragons adventure book is Candlekeep Mysteries, and it's due to arrive March 16 2021. Besides seeing the return of a beloved D&D location (the library fortress of Candelkeep from the Baldur's Gate video game series), it comprises 17 one-shots that are designed by up-and-coming writers. Each quest revolves around a unique mystery the party must solve, and they can be used as one-offs or dropped into existing campaigns. The book is available for pre-order now.

Penned by fresh talent under the tutelage of industry veteran Chris Perkins, Candlekeep Mysteries offers something unexpected for new and experienced Dungeon Masters alike; the aim is to provide Dungeons & Dragons adventures of a kind we've never seen before, all while celebrating new voices.

That doesn't mean it's ignorant of the past, though. This book also revisits the history of Dungeons & Dragons by bringing back Candlekeep itself. This location is amongst the oldest pieces of D&D lore, appearing in everything from decades-old rulebooks to RPGs like Baldur's Gate. Besides being the setting's largest depository of books, literature, and miscellaneous nerdery, it's also guarded by the ghost of a freakin' dragon buried beneath the keep.

If you need answers in D&D, you'll find them at Candlekeep.

Despite taking place the Forgotten Realms like Baldur's Gate 3 or the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set, everything within Candlekeep Mysteries can be adapted for use in other universes as well. Namely, its characters are vague enough that they can easily be co-opted for something else.

In addition, those quests are not linked together in an overarching plot - you can pick and choose them at your leisure. For example, it's possible to use a couple or run multiple adventures from the book one after another if you'd prefer. Indeed, by using Candlekeep as a hub for your game's party, you can make your way through its contents at your own pace.

Next-generation storytelling

Three adventures have been revealed so far, and they exemplify the range of tones and activities on offer in Candlekeep Mysteries. The Canopic Being (written by Jennifer Kretchmer) is a dungeon crawl with a twist revolving around bizarre organ transplants. It also features an accessible dungeon with ramps and magical elevators to make sure adventurers using wheelchairs aren't left out. At the other end of the scale, Zikran’s Zephyrean Tome by Taymoor Rehman gives you a chance to free a genie and earn a wish in the process. Meanwhile, Amy Vorpahl's Kandlekeep Dekonstruktion is a quirky dive into the fortress' history that also introduces a different kind of monster - odd mechanical constructs called 'Skitterwidgets' that are able to spawn smaller versions of themselves.

None of the other quests have been revealed yet, but Perkins (a tabletop writer and designer with over 30 years of D&D experience under his belt) has overseen each of them. To him, his role for Candlekeep Mysteries was something like an interior designer; authors came to him with ideas and he'd help them find practical ways of making those concepts a reality.

The full list of authors includes:

Graeme Barber

Toni Brill

Kelly Lynne D’Angelo

Alison Huang

Mark Hulmes

Jennifer Kretchmer

Daniel Kwan

Adam Lee

Ari Levitch

Chris Lindsay

Sarah Madsen

Christopher Perkins

Michael Polkinghorn

Taymoor Rehman

Hannah Rose

Kienna Shaw

Brandes Stoddard

Amy Vorpahl

In many ways, Candlekeep Mysteries is the continuation of a new era for Dungeons & Dragons, one begun by Tasha's Cauldron of Everything with its renewed focus on inclusivity and listening to the community. In fact, publisher Wizards of the Coast has pointed out that Candlekeep Mysteries was inspired by players' wish for shorter, more bite-size adventures.

Candlekeep Mysteries arrives in stores and online this March 16 2021.

