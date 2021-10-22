Dune director Denis Villeneuve on post-credits scenes: "I’ve never done that and I would never"

Post-credits scenes are becoming a regular fixture in Hollywood, featuring in everything from Marvel movies to The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – but not the movies of Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

"I don’t like post-credits scenes," Villeneuve said in an interview with NME . "There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that. So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and I would never."

And what about a director's cut? Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in Dune, recently called for a "four-to-six hour" version of the movie to be released, telling the New York Times , "I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed."

"I love Jason but such a thing doesn’t exist!" Villeneuve said. "The director’s cut is what people are watching in theaters right now. There will be no other cut… Yes, I could have made a much longer, more contemplative movie, but that was not the plan."

That final shot of Dune likely won't be the last we see of Paul Atreides and co., though – while Dune Part 2 hasn't been officially greenlit yet, it's been all but confirmed by Warner Bros.' CEO Ann Sarnoff. "Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that," she said.